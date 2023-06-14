[Watch] Salem Spartans pacer Abhishek Tanwar concedes 18 runs off 1 delivery in TNPL 2023 match

A bizarre incident occurred in the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2023 as Salem Spartans pacer Abhishek Tanwar ended up conceding a staggering 18 runs off one ball.

Salem Spartans were taking on Chepauk Super Gillies in the second match if TNPL 2023 at the SNR College Cricket Ground in Coimbatore on Tuesday, June 13. Chepauk Super Gillies won the toss and opted to bat.

Chepauk Super Gillies were 191/5 when Tanwar came on to bowl the last over of the innings. With what should have been the penultimate delivery of the innings, Salem Spartans skipper Tanwar bowled Uthirasamy Sasidev. However, it did not count as the bowler had overstepped.

The free-hit delivery went for 1 run. Then, what should have been the last ball of the innings, turned out to be another no-ball. The free-hit delivery was clobbered for six over deep mid-wicket. To add insult to injury to the bowling side, Tanwar had overstepped again.

The next delivery was another no ball off which the batters ran two. A wide followed and the over finally ended when the legitimate last ball was clubbed for six over deep mid-wicket by Yadav.

Tanwar’s 18 runs off one delivery is reportedly the most expensive ball in T20 cricket.

Salem Spartans go down to Chepauk Super Gillies after Tanwar’s horror show

Tanwar’s horrible last over saw Chepauk Super Gillies finish their innings with 217 for 5, with Yadav returning unbeaten on 31 off 12, smacking two fours and three sixes. Tanwar ended with figures of 1/44 from four overs.

A stunned Salem Spartans struggled in chase and fell way short in the end. They managed only 165/9 in their 20 overs, with Muhammed Adnan Khan smashing an unbeaten 47 off just 15 balls.

The blazing knock featured one four and six sixes. But Chepauk Super Gillies cruised to a victory by 52 runs as Baba Aparajith, Rocky Bhasker and M Viju Arul all claimed two scalps each.

