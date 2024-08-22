[Watch] Saud Shakeel runs 4 courtesy of sloppy fielding by Bangladesh in 1st PAK vs BAN 2024 Test 

In a rare sight, Pakistan batter Saud Shakeel ran four as Bangladesh fielders looked sloppy during Day 2 of the ongoing first Test in Rawalpindi on Thursday, August 22. The ball didn’t go for a boundary, as anticipated by the Bangladesh fielders, allowing Shakeel to take the opportunity to score four runs by running in between the wickets.

The rare incident came during the 48th over of Pakistan’s innings. Nahid Rana bowled a full-length ball outside off and Shakeel played a straight drive towards the mid-off. Shoriful Islam, the fielder, dived but only managed his fingertips, managing to take the pace off the ball.

As a result, the ball didn’t reach the boundary, but none of the Bangladesh fielders chased it down. Shakeel got ample to complete four runs before Najmul Hossain Shanto went after the ball.

Saud Shakeel and Mohammad Rizwan put Pakistan on top against Bangladesh on Day 2 of 1st Test

A century partnership between Saud Shakeel and Mohammad Rizwan put Pakistan in the driving seat against Bangladesh during the first session on Day 2. The two players have already shared a 100-run stand for the fifth wicket.

At the time of writing, Pakistan were 219/4 after 56.1 overs, with Shakeel (75 off 139) and Rizwan (66 off 78) at the crease. The two players will be keen to convert their starts into individual centuries. Meanwhile, Bangladesh pacers Shoriful Islam and Hasan Mahmud have each scalped two wickets so far.

Earlier on Day 1, Shakeel also shared a 98-run partnership with Saim Ayub to help the hosts recover from 16/3. However, Abdullah Shafique (2 off 14), captain Shan Masood (6 off 11) and Babar Azam (silver duck) failed to deliver, giving Bangladesh a dream start.

Follow the PAK vs BAN 2024 1st Test live score and updates here.

