[WATCH] "Sea of Yellow" - Texas Super Kings fans turn in huge numbers to cheer during their MLC 2023 game vs SFU

Texas Super Kings (TSK) fans turned up in huge numbers to support their team during their game against the San Francisco Unicorns on Tuesday, July 25, in the ongoing Major League Cricket (MLC) 2023.

The Super Kings, who had two wins and as many defeats out of four matches, heading into the game. TSK were in desperate need of a win to qualify for the playoffs and fans gathered in massive numbers to back their team.

Texas Super Kings, a sister team of the Chennai Super Kings, shared a short clip of fans cheering and supporting the players on their social media handles.

"It was a sea of 𝔂𝓮𝓵𝓵𝓸𝔀. The Texas Super Kings pulled off a massive victory to quality for the #MLCPlayoffs!!! #MajorLeagueCricket," TSK captioned the post.

Major League Cricket @MLCricket The Texas Super Kings pulled off a massive victory to quality for the



#MajorLeagueCricket pic.twitter.com/dLDgj73KjJ It was a sea of 𝔂𝓮𝓵𝓵𝓸𝔀The Texas Super Kings pulled off a massive victory to quality for the #MLCPlayoffs !!!

Speaking of the game, San Francisco posted 171/8 on the board in 20 overs after batting first. Wicketkeeper-batter Matthew Wade gave his side a blistering start, smashing 49 off just 30 balls, a knock laced with four boundaries and three sixes. Chaitanya Bishnoi (35 off 21) and Aaron Finch (19 off 10) provided late blitz to finish on a high.

In response, Texas lost their skipper Faf du Plessis for a duck and Cody Chetty went back in the second over, leaving the team at 11/2. Devon Conway and Milind Kumar joined hands to bail out the team but the Unicorns managed to chip in with timely wickets.

However, Daniel Sams' maverick 42-run knock from just 18 deliveries, including two boundaries and four towering sixes, earned the Super Kings a playoff spot with five balls to spare.

"A win like this gives you a lot of confidence" - Texas Super Kings skipper Faf du Plessis

Texas Super Kings captain Faf du Plessis showered praise on his teammates after his side managed to secure a playoff berth. The former South African skipper stated that this kind of win gives teams a lot of confidence.

"Incredible game," Du Plessis said at the post-match presentation ceremony. "Sams, a knock like that on that pitch is great. (On Milind) Coming across from India and to do this here is great. This league is made for players like that. He showed great composure. That partnership (between Milind and Sams) was vital for us. A win like this gives you a lot of confidence. Looking forward to the playoffs."

The Super Kings will next be seen in action in Qualifier 1 on Friday, July 28, at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas.