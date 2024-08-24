[Watch] Shaheen Afridi's special celebration for his son after dismissing Hasan Mahmud in PAK vs BAN 2024 1st Test

Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi had a special celebration after he picked up a wicket against Bangladesh in the first Test on Saturday, August 24. The match is being played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Pakistan.

This dismissal came in the last ball of the 163rd over. Shaheen rushed in to bowl his over and Hasan Mahmud went for a wild slog. The ball took the leading edge and settled into Rizwan's gloves. The pacer celebrated with a cradling gesture, dedicating the wicket to his newborn son.

You can watch the video of the celebration below:

Expand Tweet

Trending

Shaheen Afridi picked up his first wicket of the match after bowling 28 overs. He dismissed Hasan Mahmud for naught. Earlier today, he was also blessed with a baby boy.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi congratulated the 24-year-old with the following tweet:

Expand Tweet

Mushfiqur Rahim stars with bat in hand as Bangladesh score 565 runs in PAK vs BAN 2024 1st Test

Mushfiqur Rahim scored 191 as Bangladesh got all out for 565 (Image credits: @TheRealPCB on X)

After asking hosts Pakistan to bat first, Bangladesh did a terrific job of going past Pakistan's total of 448. They had a shaky start, losing Zakir Hasan and skipper Najmul Hassan Shanto cheaply. Mominul Haque (50 off 76) and Shadman Islam (93 off 183) added some solidity, scoring 94 runs for the third wicket.

Shadman Islam lost his wicket as he was approaching his century while Mominul was dismissed soon after he got to the landmark. Later, it was the duo of Litton Das (56 off 78) and Mushfiqur Rahim (191 off 341) who stitched another partnership, with the latter scoring his 11th Test 100.

A handy knock from Mehidy Hasan Miraz (77 off 179) and a cameo from Shoriful Islam (22 off 14) ensured that Bangladesh scored 565 in 167.3 overs and led by 117 runs.

Pakistan walked out to bat again and lost opener Saim Ayub cheaply. At the time of writing, Pakistan are on 6/1 after four overs with Abdullah Shafique (4*) and Shan Masood at the crease.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️