[Watch] Shakib Al Hasan falls for a short ball yet again in PAK vs BAN 2023 World Cup clash

Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan fell for a short ball yet again in the 2023 World Cup during the match against Pakistan on Tuesday (October 31) at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

The Bangladesh team batted first in the contest after winning the toss. Getting off to a poor start, they lost opener Tanzid Hasan (0) in the first over. Najmul Hossain Shanto (4) also departed in the 3rd over, leaving his side in trouble at 6/2. Pakistan bowling spearhead Shaheen Afridi then picked up both those wickets.

Haris Rauf later sent Mushfiqur Rahim back to the pavilion to escalate Bangladesh's issues, and Litton Das (45) and Mahmudullah (56) then stabilized the innings with a 79-run partnership for the 4th wicket. However, they could not go and convert their starts.

Shakib Al Hasan (43) played a defensive knock after coming in at the number 6 position as wickets kept falling at the other end. He did not look at his fluent best but added some crucial runs for his team.

Just as he was looking to up the ante in the 40th over, Haris Rauf dismissed him with a sharp bouncer. Shakib wanted to be positive against the short ball and went for an attacking shot, but could only get a top edge towards mid-wicket.

Agha Salman took a simple catch there to end Shakib's stay at the crease.

You can watch the dismissal in the video below:

Bangladesh bundle out for 205 after Shakib Al Hasan's departure in 40th over

Bangladesh was reduced to 185/7 in 39.3 overs after Rauf dismissed Shakib Al Hasan and their lower order could not add too much after that. Mehidy Hasan Miraz (25) and the tailenders took Bangladesh to 204 in 45.1 overs before they lost all the wickets.

At the mid-innings break, Haris Rauf (2/36) reflected on the first innings and said:

"Brilliant as a bowling unit, wicket was very slow. We tried to bowl wicket to wicket, it worked for us very well. The ball was reversing both the sides, we discussed how to take the wickets and it was helpful for us. Shaheen is a class bowler, with the new ball, he always takes the wickets and it's good for us and when you take wickets early on, the opposition is always under pressure."