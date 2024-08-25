[Watch] Shakib Al Hasan loses his cool and throws the ball at Mohammad Rizwan during PAK vs BAN 2024 1st Test

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan had another of his customary meltdowns on Day 5 of the first Test against Pakistan in Rawalpindi on August 25. The 37-year-old was about to bowl the ball to Pakistan wicket-keeper Mohammad Rizwan when the batter wasn't ready and still looking at the field.

However, Shakib went through with the delivery and angrily threw it on the full to wicket-keeper Litton Das. It had umpire Richard Kettleborough visibly agitated, leading to him reprimanding Shakib and claiming it to be a dead ball.

Here is a video of Shakib losing his cool and throwing the ball at Rizwan's direction, much to the umpire's disgust:

Trending

For context, Shakib struck Rizwan on his pads in the previous delivery and wanted a DRS review for LBW after the umpire turned it down. Yet, the clock was down to 0 when skipper Najmul Shanto signaled the 'T', resulting in the umpire claiming it was too late.

Following the umpire's intervention, Shakib seemingly apologized to Rizwan before the next ball.

The veteran all-rounder has been in the news for all the wrong reasons over the past few days. Shakib was named among the accused for an alleged murder during the recent political unrest period and violence in Bangladesh.

Bangladesh on course to famous first Test win over Pakistan

Coming to the action on Day 5, Bangladesh are on course to complete a famous win in the first Test against Pakistan at Rawalpindi. After conceding 448 to Pakistan in the first innings, the visitors responded in style by posting a massive 565 in their first essay.

Veteran batter Mushfiqur Rahim starred with a sensational 191 to help Bangladesh capture a valuable 117-run lead. The bowlers came to the party on Day 5, dismissing the hosts for a paltry 146. The spin duo of Mehidy Hasan and Shakib Al Hasan ran through the Pakistan batting lineup with seven of the ten wickets.

Bangladesh have to chase only 30 runs to win their first-ever Test match against Pakistan after losing 12 out of their previous 13 to the Asian rivals.

A win will also mean Bangladesh will take an unassailable 1-0 lead in the two-match series with the second Test to be played at the same venue, starting August 30.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️