[Watch] Shardul Thakur ends Dean Elgar’s 185-run knock with effort ball in IND vs SA 1st Test

Shardul Thakur finally ended the 111-run partnership between Dean Elgar and Marco Jansen in the first Test between India and South Africa at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Thursday, December 28.

The speedster dismissed Elgar caught behind with after the batter knicked it off his gloves. Elgar, who is playing his farewell Test series, walked away with 185 runs in 287 balls, including 28 boundaries. It was his second-highest score in Tests, behind 199 vs Bangladesh in 2017.

Elgar’s dismissal took place in the 95th over of South Africa’s first innings. Thakur bowled a back-of-a-length delivery ending down the leg side. Elgar wanted to leave the ball but couldn’t take his gloves away on time as Rahul completed a regulation catch.

Dean Elgar and Marco Jasen help South Africa dominate India on Day 3

Former captain Dean Elgar and Marco Jansen starred with the bat to continue South Africa’s dominance against India in the first session of Day 3. The visitors, however, managed to pick up a couple of wickets in the form of Elgar and Gerald Coetzee, who fell prey to off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin at the stroke of lunch.

At the time of writing, the Proteas were 392/7 at Lunch, with Jansen (72 off 120) and Kagiso Rabada (1 off four) at the crease.

Apart from Elgar and Jansen, debutant David Bedingham chipped in with 56 off 87, hitting two sixes and seven boundaries on Day 2.

Mohammed Siraj provided an early breakthrough for the visitors by dismissing Aiden Markram for just five off 17 balls. Jasprit Bumrah then broke 95-run second-wicket partnership by dismissing Tony de Zorzi (28 off 62). He also sent back Keegan Petersen. Siraj then ended the 131-run fourth wicket stand by dismissing Bedingham.

Prasidh Krishna took his maiden wicket by dismissing wicketkeeper-batter Kyle Verreynne.

Batting first, India posted 245 in 67.4 overs, with KL Rahul top-scoring with 101 off 137, comprising four sixes and 14 boundaries. Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer and Shardul Thakur chipped in with scores of 38, 31 and 24, respectively.

Kagiso Rabada emerged as the pick of the Proteas bowler, finishing with a fifer, while debutant Nandre Burger bagged three wickets. Marco Jansen and Gerald Coetzee settled for one wicket apiece.

