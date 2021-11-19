[Watch] - Shikhar Dhawan sweats it out in training session

Discarded Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan has returned to training in a bid to make a comeback to the national side.

The veteran opener led a second-string Indian side against Sri Lanka earlier this year. He was, however, left out of the T20 World Cup squad and the subsequent three-match T20I series against New Zealand.

Dhawan recently shared a couple of clips from his training session. The southpaw looked in good touch, hitting the ball from the middle of the bat.

Watch the clips here.

Shikhar Dhawan was last seen in action during the second phase of IPL 2021. He finished as Delhi Capitals' highest run-scorer, accumulating 587 runs at an average of 39.13, including three half-centuries.

Shikhar Dhawan conferred with Arjuna Award

One of the best openers to represent India in the last decade, Dhawan was bestowed with the Arjuna award for his excellence in cricket.

He forged a great partnership with Rohit Sharma and helped Indian cricket scale greater heights. Dhawan said it was a great honour for him to receive the prestigious award.

Taking to Twitter, the 35-year-old cricketer said:

"Arjuna award receive karna mere liye bohot sammaan ki baat hai. Mai unn sabhi logon ka dhanyawad karna chahta hu jo iss safar mein mere saath khade rahe mere coaches, doctors, support staff, BCCI, teammates, sabhi fans, mere doston aur mera parivar." (It is a great honour for me to receive the Arjuna Award. I would like to thank all the people who stood by me on this journey the coaches, doctors, support staff, BCCI, teammates, all the fans, my friends and my family).

Dhawan also thanked everyone who stood by his side throughout the journey, saying it wouldn't have been possible with fans' support.

"Aap sabhi ke pyaar aur saath ke bina ye possible nahi ho pata. Ye ek bohot hi unbelievable feeling hoti hai Jab aapka hard work acknowledge kara jaata hai aur mai sab logo ke liye apna Bohot bohot abhaar vyakt karna chahta hu. ???? I will continue to work hard to make my country proud Congratulations to all the awardees," Dhawan added. (This would not have been possible without your love and support. It is such an unbelievable feeling when your hard work gets acknowledged. I will continue to work hard to make my country proud. Congratulations to all the award winners).

So far, Shikhar Dhawan has represented India in 145 ODIs, scoring 6105 runs at an average of 45.55 with 17 centuries and 33 fifties. He holds the record for being the fastest Indian batsman to reach 2000 and 3000 runs in ODI cricket. The southpaw has also played 34 Tests and 68 T20Is for his country.

Edited by Aditya Singh