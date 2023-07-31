[Watch] Snake interrupts play during the Galle Titans vs Dambulla Aura clash in Lanka Premier League 2023

A Snake interrupted the proceedings for a few moments during the second match of the 2023 Lanka Premier League (LPL) between Galle Titans (GLT) and Dambulla Aura (DMA) on Monday (July 31) evening at the R.Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

The incident transpired during the second innings of the match. Just as Galle Titans spinner Shakib Al Hasan was about to bowl the fourth over in the chase, the snake made an appearance on the screen. It was crawling near the boundary ropes as the play paused for a while. The ground personnel then took it out of the park to ensure the resumption of cricketing action.

You can watch the incident in the below video:

Super over decides the winner of Galle Titans vs Dambulla Aura clash in Lanka Premier League 2023

Galle Titans batted first in the contest after losing the toss. A collective batting effort propelled them to a handy total of 180/5 in 20 overs. Bhanuka Rajapaksa (48) top-scored for his side. Skipper Dasun Shanaka (42*) returned to form and provided the required fireworks in the death overs, smashing four sixes and two fours to finish the innings on a high.

Dambulla's side then reached 180/7 in 20 overs as the scores got tied. Dhananjaya de Silva (43) starred in the top order for them, while Kusal Perera (40) and Alex Ross (39) supported him from the middle order.

In the super over, Dambulla Aura made 9/1 after playing six balls against Kasun Rajitha. Galle batter Bhanuka Rajapakse made light work of the target by hitting four and a six of the two balls to finish the match in style for his side. Bowler Binura Fernando bowled a wide after the first ball, so Galle Titans reached 11/0 in 2 legal balls to win the match.

Player of the Match, Shanaka reflected on the win, saying:

"It was really pleasing to see the way we played. We could have done better with the bowling. Bowling needs to improve a little. Batting has been top notch."