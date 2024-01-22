[Watch] Snehith Reddy copies Shubman Gill’s trademark celebration after his maiden century in the 2024 U19 World Cup

New Zealand’s Snehith Reddy copied Indian batter Shubman Gill’s trademark celebration after bringing up his maiden century against Nepal in the ongoing 2024 U19 World Cup at Buffalo Park in East London on Sunday.

Reddy slammed an unbeaten 147 runs off 125 balls with the aid of six maximums and 11 boundaries. The 17-year-old also shared a 157-run partnership with skipper Oscar Jackson to help the Kiwis post a 300-plus target for Nepal in their opening game.

Reddy took a single off Aakash Chand’s over during the 46th over to complete his ton. He then bowed in front of his family and New Zealand fans to celebrate his century.

Watch the celebrations below:

“I decided the Shubman Gill bow” – Snehith Reddy on his century celebrations

Snehith Reddy recently claimed that he idolizes Shubman Gill, thus making him come up with a similar celebration.

“We were talking a little bit before the game, the boys on what the celebrations are gonna be. I decided the Shubman Gill bow is my celebration, it was special. One of my favorite players, I love the way he makes contact with the ball, his timing is exceptional and I tried to copy that to my batting a little bit,” he told the ICC.

Reddy further expressed gratitude to have smashed a century in the presence of his parents at the venue to make it even more special.

“That was extremely special. I think, them (parents) coming over yesterday and seeing the first game on the world stage was extremely and they enjoyed it and I loved it. They just told me to enjoy, it’s a massive occasion and there’ll be nerves but I had fun and that’s the key,” Reddy continued.

“I think they won’t care about the performance or anything but they just want to have fun and enjoy. When you can absorb pressure, we can apply it at the back end but that was the real key. There was few nerves obviously to be honest but after the hundred of course, it got bigger got away a few away at the end,” he added.

