[Watch]"Super excited for what’s coming up!" - Yuvraj Singh hints at return to cricket with intense nets session

Former legendary Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh has hinted about a possible return to cricketing action.

The 40-year-old recently posted a video on Instagram in which he was seen taking part in a nets session at a stadium. In the video, Singh also spoke about how nervous he was as this was his first session in a while.

But he looked really excited and played some outstanding strokes. The stylish southpaw smashed the ball to all parts of the ground and his nostalgic backlift and bat-swing is bound to take fans down the memory lane.

Yuvraj Singh's caption for the video also seemed to indicate that he is set to be part of something interesting:

"Didn’t do too bad, did I? 🤪 Super excited for what’s coming up!"

Yuvraj Singh will not be a part of special match in Legends League Cricket 2022

The second season of Legends League Cricket 2022 will kick off in September this year. The first game will be played by the Indian Maharajas, led by BCCI President Sourav Ganguly, and the World Giants, led by former England skipper Eoin Morgan.

The match will be a special tribute to India's 75 years of Independence and is set to be played at the Eden Gardens on September 17.

The first season of the tournament was played in January 2022 in Muscat with three teams. However, the second season will be played in India with four teams. A total of 15 games will be played in the upcoming edition.

Several former Indian cricketers will be in action in the match between the Maharajas and the Giants, but Yuvraj Singh will be a notable absentee. He could, however, take part in the remainder of the tournament.

Squads for Independece Day Special match

India Maharajas: Sourav Ganguly (c), Virender Sehwag, Mohammed Kaif, Yusuf Pathan, Subramaniam Badrinath, Irfan Pathan, Parthiv Patel (wk), Stuart Binny, S Sreesanth, Harbhajan Singh, Naman Ojha (wk), Ashoke Dinda, Pragyan Ojha, Ajay Jadeja, RP Singh, Joginder Sharma, Reetinder Singh Sodhi.

World Giants: Eoin Morgan (c), Lendl Simmons, Herschelle Gibbs, Jacques Kallis, Sanath Jayasuriya, Matt Prior (wk), Nathan McCullum, Jonty Rhodes, Muttiah Muralitharan, Dale Steyn, Hamilton Masakadza, Mashrafe Mortaza, Asghar Afghan, Mitchell Johnson, Brett Lee, Kevin O’Brien, Denesh Ramdin (wk).

