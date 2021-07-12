Watch: Suresh Raina undergoes intense gym session ahead of the second phase of IPL 2021

Veteran Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batter Suresh Raina recently uploaded a video where he can be seen undergoing an intense gym session.

Raina, who was last seen in action during the first phase of IPL 2021, did some intense core exercises to start the week in full flow. He captioned the video:

"Let’s start the week 👊💪"

Watch the clip here:

After skipping IPL 2020 in the UAE due to personal reasons, Suresh Raina returned to the cash-rich league this year with a bang.

The southpaw has scored 123 runs from seven matches with the highest score of 54 runs in the now-postponed IPL 2021.

"If MS Dhoni doesn't play IPL next season, I won't play too" - Suresh Raina

The 34-year-old recently stated that he still has four to five years of cricket left in him but will retire if MS Dhoni calls time on his career next year.

Incidentally, Suresh Raina had announced his international retirement moments after Dhoni bid farewell.

Speaking to News 24 Sports, Raina said:

"I have four-five years left in me. We have the IPL this year, and then two more teams next year. But I think I’ll play only for CSK till I play. I hope we do well this year."

"If Dhoni bhai doesn’t play next season, I too won’t play. We’ve been playing since 2008 (for CSK)… if we win this year then I’ll convince him to play next year too… I’ll try my best. If he will not play, then I don’t think I will play for any IPL team," he added.

However, Suresh Raina insisted that he would try to convince MS Dhoni to play the next season of the IPL. Raina and Dhoni have been an integral part of the Chennai Super Kings setup since the tournament began in 2008.

The second phase of IPL 2021 will be played in the UAE from September 19 to October 15.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar