[Watch] Team India captain Rohit Sharma arrives in Mumbai with family after vacation in the UK

Team India captain Rohit Sharma recently returned to India after a vacation with his family in the UK. He led the Indian side in the 2023 World Cup last month, where they lost to Australia in the final.

The Men in Blue dominated the tournament and won 10 games on the trot before faltering in the summit clash. It was a heartbreaking loss, which was tough to take for all the players and the team's fans. Rohit Sharma was also visibly emotional during the post-match presentation after the final.

He took a mini-break from cricket after the tournament and went to the UK along with his wife Ritika Sajdeh and daughter Samiara. Rohit was spotted at Mumbai airport recently holding his daughter and in the company of his wife, returning from the vacation.

You can watch the video below:

"Should only go with merit"- Sanjay Manjrekar about Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's chances for the 2024 T20 World Cup

Former Indian batter Sanjay Manjrekar recently weighed in on the debate surrounding the selection of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma for the 2024 T20 World Cup.

He believes that the senior duo should prove they are still better than their younger counterparts in the format to get the nod for the upcoming mega tournament. During a discussion on Star Sports show Game Plan, Manjrekar said:

"Virat Kohli will have to show that he is a better option than the youngsters who are playing currently, and Rohit Sharma as T20 batter and captain vs Hardik Pandya, the T20 batter, all-rounder and captain. This should be the competition and you should only go with merit there because we have seen what we have got with great players, stature and experience."

He continued:

"Who knows what's in store in life? I don't know what's going to happen tomorrow. I believe the approach should be extremely simple. We have played a lot of World Cups and haven't been able to win them. We are maybe playing slightly different cricket in the final stages of World Cups. When something goes out of your hand, simplify it. Pick your team based on form close to the World Cup."

