[Watch] Teammates rejoice as KL Rahul wins the dressing room award for best fielder in IND vs PAK 2023 World Cup match

Team India wicket-keeper batter KL Rahul won the best fielder medal from fielding coach T Dilip for his outstanding performance behind the stumps in the marquee India-Pakistan clash in Ahmedabad on October 14.

The 31-year-old was presented the medal by the previous game's winner, Shardul Thakur, during a small ceremony in the Indian dressing room. One of the most popular members of the side, Rahul winning the award drew cheers from his teammates.

Dilip also praised the bowlers - Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, and Shardul Thakur for changing places on the field quickly on multiple occasions despite their bowling spells on a hot afternoon in Ahmedabad. He also reserved special mention for Ravindra Jadeja, calling him the world's best fielder, and Shreyas Iyer for his efforts in the field.

Here is the video shared by Team India's social media handle, in which the best fielder award for the Pakistan game was handed to KL Rahul:

Former skipper Virat Kohli was the first to win the Best Fielder award for his efforts during the India-Australia clash, followed by Shardul Thakur receiving the honors for the Afghanistan clash.

On a low and two-paced track, Rahul conceded just one bye and moved swiftly to restrict runs behind the wicket. He also took the catch to dismiss opener Imam-Ul-Haq and played a vital role in overturning two decisions via DRS.

Team India continue their dominant run against Pakistan in ODI World Cups

Team India steamrolled Pakistan yet again in a World Cup game.

The same old story added another chapter as Team India dismantled Pakistan again, making it eight wins in eight against their arch-rivals in ODI World Cup meetings.

Winning the toss and fielding first, the Men in Blue overcame an iffy start to bowl Pakistan out for a paltry 191 in the 43rd over. Babar Azam's men suffered a horrific collapse of 36/8 after being in a solid position at 155/2 in the 30th over. Five bowlers picked up two wickets each as Team India produced another commanding performance with the ball.

Following the capitulation, there was no coming back for Pakistan as India chased down the target in 30.3 overs to win their third straight game in the World Cup. Skipper Rohit Sharma led from the front with a scintillating 86 off 63 deliveries.

The win took India to the top of the points table with six points in three games and a net run rate of +1.821. Meanwhile, Pakistan dropped their first game of the World Cup and remained in fourth place.

India will take on Asian rivals Bangladesh in their next outing in Pune on Thursday, October 19, while Pakistan will face Australia in Bengaluru the following day.