[Watch] Throwback to when Jasprit Bumrah's hat trick destroyed the West Indies in 2019

On this day four years ago, Jasprit Bumrah became the third Indian bowler to take a Test hat trick in the second Test against the West Indies in Jamaica.

Having won the first Test convincingly, Team India was looking for a series whitewash heading into the Jamaica game. Batting first, they posted a healthy total of 416 in their first innings.

In reply, the hosts were rocked by a ruthless Bumrah, who picked up the first five wickets of West Indies' innings. Included in this was his sensational hat trick, where he removed the backbone of the West Indian line-up - Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, and Roston Chase.

While he nicked off Bravo for a catch at second slip, the champion pacer trapped Brooks and Chase plumb in front to complete the hat trick.

Watch the video of Bumrah's wickets in his hat trick below:

Expand Tweet

Bumrah joined Harbhajan Singh and Irfan Pathan as the only Indian bowlers to capture a Test hat trick. He also picked up his best Test bowling figures of 6/27 in the innings as India dismantled the West Indies for a paltry 117.

The 29-year-old also picked up a crucial wicket in the second innings as the visitors secured a massive 257-run win to complete a 2-0 series whitewash.

Jasprit Bumrah had a memorable 2019 Test Series in West Indies

Bumrah was at his masterful in the opening Test as well.

Jasprit Bumrah had an equally impressive outing in the opening Test in Antigua, picking up an incredible 5/7 in the second innings of the contest.

The 29-year-old followed up a mediocre first innings with one of the most brutal spells of fast bowling as he clean-bowled four of the five batters dismissed. Following convincing series wins in the ODIs and T20Is, India continued their dominance in red-ball cricket with a crushing 318-run win in this game.

Bumrah finished the series as the leading wicket-taker, with 13 scalps in four innings at an extraordinary average of 9.23.

During the series, the Gujarat-born pacer also became the first Asian bowler to pick up a five-wicket haul in South Africa, England, Australia, and the West Indies.

Despite being plagued by fitness issues during his career, Bumrah has picked up 128 wickets at a sensational average of 21.99, including eight five-wicket hauls in 30 Tests.

He recently returned from a year-long injury layoff in the T20I series against Ireland and captained the side to a 2-0 series win. Bumrah was also the Player of the Series, with four wickets at an impeccable economy rate of less than five runs per over.