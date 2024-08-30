[Watch] "TOPCO Celebration" - Barbados Royals celebrate jubilantly after breaking key partnership in WCPL 2024 final

Barbados Royals players were over the moon after a crucial breakthrough in the Women’s Caribbean Premier League (WCPL) 2024 final against Trinbago Knight Riders at Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad, on Thursday, August 29. The celebrations came after Jjannillea Glasgow was caught by Amanda-Jade Wellington, who took a stunner at mid-off off Aaliyah Alleyne’s bowling.

Glasgow departed for 24 runs off 31 balls, leaving the Knight Riders in a spot of bother at 53/3 after 11.1 overs. The 2022 winners never recovered, managing a below-par score of 93/8 in their 20 overs. Alleyne ended up with a four-wicket haul in the all-important final before being adjudged Player of the Match.

Sharing the extraordinary celebrations on X, CPL’s official handle wrote:

“What a TOPCO Celebration from the @BarbadosRoyals in the Massy WCPL Final at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy.”

Hayley Matthews' Barbados Royals beat Trinbago Knight Riders to clinch back-to-back WCPL trophies

A clinical bowling display helped Barbados Royals beat Trinbago Knight Riders by four wickets to win consecutive WCPL titles.

Asked to bat first, TKRW put up 93/8. Shikha Pandey put on a fighting display, scoring 28 runs off 31 balls with the help of two boundaries. Kycia Knight also chipped in with an unbeaten 17 off 16 deliveries. Star players, including captain Deandra Dottin, Jemimah Rodrigues, and Jess Jonassen departed for single digits.

Aaliyah Alleyne starred with the ball for BRW, returning with exceptional figures of 4/21, while skipper Hayley Matthews bagged two wickets.

In response, Barbados achieved the target with five overs to spare. Chamari Athapaththu stayed unbeaten on 39 off 47 balls, a knock laced with seven boundaries, to take her team over the line. Captain Matthews, Qiana Joseph, and Laura Harris also contributed with double-digit scores.

Samara Ramnath fought hard with the ball for the Knight Riders, picking up two wickets, while Shikha Pandey, Jess Jonassen, and Anisa Mohammed bagged one each. However, they lacked enough runs on the board.

Barbados skipper Hayley Matthews was adjudged Player of the Series. She scored 147 runs in five innings at a strike rate of 102.08, including two half-centuries. The all-rounder also bagged 11 wickets at an economy rate of 4.60.

