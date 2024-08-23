[Watch] Trinbago Knight Riders’ Jess Jonassen brings out Shah Rukh Khan’s iconic pose after taking a wicket in WCPL 2024

Australian all-rounder Jess Jonassen celebrated a wicket with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s iconic pose in the ongoing Women’s Caribbean Premier League (WCPL). The reaction came after she dismissed Aaliyah Alleyne during the match between Trinbago Knight Riders and Barbados Royals at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba in Trinidad on Friday, August 23.

The dismissal happened in the 15th over of Barbados Royals’ run chase. Jonassen cleaned Alleyne up with a peach before bringing out Shah Rukh Khan’s trademark pose.

Notably, the Bollywood actor is co-owner of the Knight Riders group alongside Juhi Chawla and her husband Jay Mehta. The Knight Riders own franchises in CPL, Indian Premier League, ILT20, and Major League Cricket.

Watch the video below:

Expand Tweet

Trending

Jonassen emerged as the pick of the bowlers for the Knight Riders, finishing with figures of 2/21 in her four overs.

Jess Jonassen’s Trinbago Knight Riders lose to Barbados Royals in WCPL 2024 clash

Jess Jonassen’s efforts with the ball ended in vain as Trinbago Knight Riders lost to Barbados Royals in the WCPL 2024 match.

Asked to bat first, the Knight Riders posted 113/9 in their allotted 20 overs. The openers departed cheaply before skipper Deandra Dottin (28 off 26) and Jemimah Rodrigues (16 off 11) got off to good starts. The duo, however, failed to convert them into big scores. The middle order also failed to deliver but Shikha Pandey (30 off 34) and Zaida James (22 off 18) stood tall to take the team past the three-figure mark.

Captain Hayley Matthews, Amanda-Jade Wellington, and Chinelle Henry bagged two wickets apiece for Barbados.

In response, the Royals chased the target with 17 balls and seven wickets to spare. Skipper Matthews stayed unbeaten on 67 runs off 56 balls, hitting 12 boundaries. Qiana Joseph. Aaliyah Alleyne and Laura Harris also chipped in with scores of 16 (19), 11 (16), and 14* (7), respectively.

Apart from Jess Jonassen, Anisa Mohammed bagged one wicket for the Knight Riders.

With the win, Barbados Royals consolidated their top spot in the points table following back-to-back victories over Guyana Amazon Warriors and TKR.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️