[Watch] Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma, and Vamika spending quality time with their family 

Indian cricket's superstar Virat Kohli recently spent some quality time with his extended family. His wife, Anushka Sharma, and daughter, Vamika, were also present along with him.

Kohli was last seen on the field during the Boxing Day Test, which concluded on Thursday (December 28) in Centurion. India suffered a dismal innings and 32 runs loss in the match. Their hopes of breaching the final frontier by winning a Test series in South Africa were dashed after the disappointing result.

Only Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, and Jasprit Bumrah put in decent performances in the match. The rest of the players in the line-up failed to deliver the goods.

Kohli scored 38 (64) and 76 (82) in his two innings of the match. KL Rahul hit a century in the first innings, while Bumrah picked up four wickets in the bowling department.

A fan took to X on Sunday and shared a video to give a glimpse of the family time of Virat Kohli off the field. In it, he can be seen having a great time along with Anushka Sharma, Vamika, and others.

You can watch the Kohli's family moments in the video below:

"He is in a good mental space and his game is in good order" - Nasser Hussain on Virat Kohli

Former England captain Nasser Hussain recently gave his predictions on which players will have a great run in 2024. Hussain opted to go with Virat Kohli as his first pick and opined that the Indian stalwart has batted really well in 2023.

In a video uploaded by the ICC on social media, Nasser Hussain said:

"My first one is a megastar and there is no doubt about it. Virat Kohli. Obviously, he had a fantastic 2023 and World Cup. Amid all the records he broke and the attention, we did not focus on how well he was batting."

Explaining the rationale behind his selection, Hussain shed light on Kohli's exceptional performances in the 2023 World Cup and added:

"Technically, I have never seen Virat bat as well like that. The sound of the bat, that innings against Sri Lanka in Mumbai, I can name about five innings where he was getting in a good position. That is a good sign for Virat, India, and Virat fans. It means that he is in a good mental space and his game is in good order."

Virat had a phenomenal run in the 2023 World Cup as he topped the runs charts with 765 from 11 games, which earned him the Player of the Tournament award. He also broke Sachin's ODI centuries' record and the record for most runs scored in a single World Cup edition.

