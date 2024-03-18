WATCH: Virat Kohli congratulates RCB Women's Team via a video call on winning the 2024 WPL

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli congratulated Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Women's Team via a video call on winning the 2024 Women's Premier League (WPL) title by defeating the Delhi Capitals by eight wickets in the final on Sunday, March 17 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

The RCB men's team star was seen wishing the winning captain Smriti Mandhana, who was in a joyous mood celebrating the victory along with the rest of the squad members.

Here is the video of Kohli congratulating the RCB women's team on their fantastic achievement:

Expand Tweet

RCB defeat Delhi Capitals for their first ever piece of silverware

The Smriti Mandhana-led side entered the 2024 edition of the WPL with high expectations, given their star-studded line-up and the fact that the first leg matches were scheduled to be held at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

The team lived up to the massive expectations by qualifying for the playoffs where they met defending champion Mumbai Indians in the Eliminator. The Royal Challengers made it to the grand finale and set up a cracking contest with the Delhi Capitals by beating MI by five runs in a nail-biting encounter.

In the final, hosts Delhi Capitals managed just 113 runs in 18.3 overs after skipper Meg Lanning opted to bat first. Chasing 114 runs for their first ever title (men's or women's), RCB won the game by eight wickets with three balls to spare. Australian all-rounder Ellyse Perry yet again top scored for the team, scoring 35* off 37 balls.

Royal Challengers Bangalore also achieved a unique feat as they became the first ever champion team (both IPL and WPL combined) whose players secured both the Orange & Purple caps. While Ellyse Perry finished the season as the highest run-getter with 347 runs, Shreyanka Patil emerged as the highest wicket taker with 13 wickets.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App