[Watch] Virat Kohli dances to Anushka Sharma's 'Ainvayi Ainvayi' Song during IND vs SA 2023 World Cup clash

Team India stalwart Virat Kohli shook a leg to his wife Anushka Sharma's Bollywood chartbuster 'Ainvayi Ainvayi' while fielding during the 2023 World Cup match against South Africa on Sunday (November 5) in Kolkata.

Kohli celebrated his 35th birthday on Sunday in style with a Player of the Match performance against South Africa. He set up India's win with an anchoring century in the first innings of the contest.

On the back of his 101* (121), the hosts managed to score 326/5 in 50 overs. It proved to be too much as South Africa bundled out cheaply for 83 in the chase and lost the match by 243 runs.

While Indian bowlers dominated the proceeding in the second innings, Virat Kohli was enjoying himself and interacting with the fans at Eden Gardens. He also entertained them by doing the signature dance step from Anushka Sharma's popular song 'Ainvayi Ainvayi' from the 2010 film Band Baaja Baaraat.

You can watch Virat Kohli's dance in the video below:

Kohli also grooved to 'Chaleya' song from Shah Rukh Khan's latest movie Jawan while fielding in the second innings on Sunday. You can watch the video below:

Expand Tweet

"Once we got more than 315, we knew we were in a comfortable position": Virat Kohli

At the post-match presentation, Virat Kohli opened up that the pitch was not flat like it seemed when the Indian openers were batting in the powerplay. He reflected on the win and said:

"People from the outside look at the game in a different way. When the openers start in that fashion, it feels it is a belter and everyone has to play that way. But the ball gets older, the pitch slows down. The message was clear - keep batting around me."

Kohli continued:

"On pitches like these, if you get out, maybe we could have gotten 320-325. Once we got more than 315, we knew we were in a comfortable position. I am enjoying myself, playing cricket all over again. That is more important for me. I am just happy that God has blessed me with that enjoyment again and that I can do what I have been able to do what I have been doing all these years."

Do you think Virat Kohli will score his 50th century in the upcoming matches in the 2023 World Cup? Let us know your views in the comments section.