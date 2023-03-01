Watch: Virat Kohli dances on the field in Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023 3rd Test

Virat Kohli is known for shaking a leg while fielding in Test matches. The star Indian batter was spotted doing the same in the ongoing third Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023 series in Indore on Wednesday.

During the 13th over of Australia's first innings, the cameramen focused on the Indian fielders. Virat Kohli was spotted dancing in one of the frames. A Twitter user posted a video of his dance on social media earlier today.

Fans on Twitter loved the video as it has received more than 2,000 likes and 39,000 views so far.

You can watch the video clip right here:

Virat Kohli was the top run-scorer for India in the 1st innings of the 3rd Test

Kohli has not had the best run in Test cricket of late. He has not scored a single Test hundred since November 2019, but the right-handed batter emerged as the top run-scorer for India in the first innings of the Indore Test match.

The Indian batters surrendered to the Australian spinners after captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bat first at the Holkar Cricket Stadium. None of the Indian batters could touch the 25-run mark. Virat Kohli top-scored with a 22-run knock.

Todd Murphy dismissed Kohli once again in the series. Rookie spinner Matthew Kuhnemann stole the show with his maiden five-wicket haul as India were bowled out for 109 runs in the first innings.

Australia have already gained a first-innings lead by scoring 153 runs for the loss of four wickets in their first innings at the time of writing. Almost six overs remain on Day 1 of the Indore Test match.

