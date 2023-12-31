[Watch] Virat Kohli gives autograph on Indian jersey to a fan in South Africa

Team India stalwart Virat Kohli recently interacted with one of his fans in South Africa and gave him an autograph on an Indian white-ball format jersey. Kohli is currently in the African country with Team India contingent to participate in the two-match Test series.

The Proteas team won the Boxing Day Test earlier this week in a clinical fashion by an innings and 32 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the series. Virat Kohli had a decent outing with the bat as he scored 38 (64) and 76 (82) in the match.

He and KL Rahul were the only performers for the visiting side in the batting department, as all the others failed miserably in testing conditions. They will be hoping to improve their performances in the second Test in Cape Town, which commences on January 3.

A fan took to X and gave a glimpse of Virat Kohli's off-field activities by sharing a video. In it, Kohli can be seen giving an autograph on a jersey to his fan in South Africa.

"There is no comparison between Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma"- Subramaniam Badrinath

Former Indian cricketer Subramaniam Badrinath criticized Rohit Sharma and questioned his place and leadership credentials in Test cricket after the loss against South Africa in the Centurion Test.

He opined that Virat Kohli is still the best batter in the side and deserves to be the captain due to his good record in the past. In a video on his YouTube channel, Badrinath backed Virat Kohli saying:

"Kohli has a great record as a test leader. He has scored more than 5000 runs with an average of 52 as a captain. He has 40 wins and 17 losses in 68 tests. He led us to a tremendous victory in the Australia series. He has the most wins as Test captain after Graeme Smith, Ricky Ponting and Steve Waugh.”

Badrinath questioned the decision of BCCI and selectors to give Test captaincy to Rohit Sharma and added:

"Why is he (Virat) not the captain of the Test team? I want to raise this valid question. He is a better test batter. There is no comparison between Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. He is a big player in terms of Test cricket. He has scored runs everywhere.

"Why is he not leading and a weaker player? As far as I am concerned, a weaker player who is not yet proven as an opener. He has been in and out. We can consider all of that. But I think Rohit Sharma has not proven himself as an opener outside India. Why is he there?"

Subramaniam Badrinath played 2 Test matches for India, both in 2010 against South Africa, and scored 63 runs at an average of 21.

