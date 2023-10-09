[WATCH] Virat Kohli hits his head in frustration after missing out on 100 in IND vs AUS 2023 World Cup game

Team India batter Virat Kohli missed out on a well-deserved century in their ICC 2023 World Cup game against Australia at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday.

Kohli joined hands with KL Rahul to bail the team out of danger from 3/2. He scored 85 off 116 deliveries, including six boundaries, to put the team on the brink of victory. Just when it looked like Kohli was destined for another century, he holed out to mid-wicket off a Josh Hazlewood bouncer.

While the knock had class written all over it, the former Indian skipper was visibly disappointed to miss out on his 48th ODI hundred. He was seen banging his head with his hand in frustration inside the dressing room, the video of which has now gone viral.

However, the damage was already done by the time Virat Kohli got out. He stitched together a 165-run stand for the fourth wicket with KL Rahul to put the team in the driver's seat. Although Kohli got out in the 38th over, Rahul remained unbeaten on 97 to see the team chase down 200 runs in the 42nd over.

With that, India began their World Cup campaign at home with a win. This will be a booster for Rohit Sharma and company going deep into the tournament.

"Play like it's Test cricket for some time" - What Virat Kohli told KL Rahul while batting in Chennai

KL Rahul, who made a return to competitive cricket last month, kept for 49.3 overs in the first innings and thought he had some time before coming out to bat. He took a shower during the break, and within no time, he was out saving India from humiliation.

"I was just trying to catch my breath as I just had a shower," Rahul at the end of the match. "I thought I would get a good half an hour - [or] an hour's - break, put the feet up and just rest up. But I was out there in no time, so there was a bit of rush. I was just trying to get my breath back."

When asked what Virat Kohli told him when he arrived at the crease with the scoreboard reading 3/2, Rahul said that senior talisman asked him to approach the game as Test cricket.

"Virat said there's big help in the wicket, and [we] just have to play proper shots and play like it's Test cricket for some time and see where it goes," Rahul said. "That was mostly the plan, and happy that we could do the job for the team."

Next up, Team India will face Afghanistan on Wednesday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.