[Watch] Virat Kohli promises to give selfie to a fan before leaving for Sri Lanka for the 2023 Asia Cup

Virat Kohli is the most followed cricketer on social media, with 256 million followers on Instagram alone. The former India captain is known for his fitness and uncountable records on the field of cricket. He often shares clips and pictures of his gym sessions, net practice, and family pictures with actress-wife Anushka Sharma and daughter Vamika.

With countless match-winning knocks for Team India in the last decade, the Delhi-born cricketer has made a special place in fans’ hearts. He is only behind legend Sachin Tendulkar (100 centuries) for most tons in international cricket.

In a recent clip that has gone viral on Twitter, Kohli was seen interacting with a fan at the airport. He was apparently getting late but promised to give him a selfie before leaving for Sri Lanka for the 2023 Asia Cup on Wednesday, August 30.

Watch the video below:

Virat Kohli key for India ahead of Asia Cup and ODI World Cup

Virat Kohli is crucial for the Men in Blue ahead of the Asia Cup and ODI World Cup. He will next be in action against arch-rivals Pakistan in the Asia Cup in Pallekale on September 2.

The right-handed batter will look to continue his exceptional performances against Pakistan, against whom he has already amassed 536 runs in 13 ODIs at an average of 48.73, including two centuries with the best score of 183. He smashed an unbeaten 82 off 53 in his last outing against the Men in Green in the 2022 T20 World Cup. India won that game by five wickets.

Kohli now requires 102 runs to become the fastest player to 13,000 runs in ODIs. He has amassed 12898 runs in 165 innings, including 46 tons so far. Tendulkar currently holds the record for the fastest 13,000 runs in ODIs, having reached the landmark in 321 innings.

Kumar Sangakkara, Ricky Ponting, and Sanath Jayasuriya are other players to have completed over 13,000 runs in the 50-over format.