[Watch] Virat Kohli saves 5 runs with incredible effort during India vs Afghanistan 3rd T20I

Star Indian batter Virat Kohli didn't contribute with the bat in the third T20I against Afghanistan in Bengaluru. But he made a crucial impact with his fielding during Afghanistan's chase.

With 48 needed off 20, Karim Janat got a half-tracker from Washington Sundar that he tried to deposit over long-on. While Janat didn't middle the ball, he thought he packed enough power to elude Kohli at long-on.

However, Virat Kohli had other plans, as he timed his jump to perfection, caught the ball with his outstretched right arm and threw it back into play before tumbling beyond the boundary. The effort saved five runs, which would prove decisive eventually.

Here's the video of his incredible effort as Kohli showcased his athleticism and agility:

Virat Kohli's effort proved to be a massive difference in final result

The game between India and Afghanistan ended in an incredible double Super Over, with the hosts coming on top. Given how things panned out in the end, that save from Virat Kohli puts into perspective how crucial fielding has become in the shortest form of the game.

A handy cameo of 34 off 16 balls from Mohammad Nabi, coupled with a sensational 55* off 23 from Gulbadin Naib helped Afghanistan almost pull off a sensational chase. However, they couldn't get over the line and had to play two Super Overs.

Rohit Sharma was once again in action, smashing 24 runs across both Super Overs. After Mukesh Kumar, it was Ravi Bishnoi whom the Indian think tank turned to for the second Super Over, and the move worked wonders despite having just 12 runs to defend.

Bishnoi picked up the wickets of both Nabi and Rahmanullah Gurbaz to put the hosts on the winning side of an extraordinary game of cricket. The win also marked India's 3-0 series win, having won the previous two games, and remaining unbeaten Afghanistan in the format.

