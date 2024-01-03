[Watch] Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill hold hands and spin around between overs during day 1 of 2nd IND vs SA Test 

Team India batters Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill held their hands and spun around while fielding against South Africa. This happened during the second innings of the second and last Test match of the series in Cape Town on Wednesday (January 3).

It was a fast-moving day as things progressed at a rapid pace. As many as 23 wickets fell on the pitch with invariable bounce. South Africa batted first after winning the toss and got skittled out for 55 inside the first session. Mohammed Siraj was the wreaker-in-chief as he scalped a six-wicket haul for India.

Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, and Nandre Burger then took three wickets apiece to bundle out India for 153 in 34.5 overs. Rohit Sharma (39), Shubman Gill (36), Virat Kohli (46), and KL Rahul (8) were the only batters to score runs, as the rest of them got out for ducks.

South Africa then reached 62/3 in their second innings before stumps on the first day. An interesting incident transpired after the fall of the third wicket. Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill held their hands and started spinning around, having a hearty laugh and enjoying themselves on the field.

You can watch the incident in the video below:

Expand Tweet

"I think he is playing a bit too aggressively"- Sunil Gavaskar on Shubman Gill's poor form in Test cricket

Former Indian captain Sunil Gavaskar recently analyzed the reasons behind Shubman Gill's poor run of form in Test cricket. He felt that the youngster was being a bit too aggressive and opened up about the small differences of playing in different formats. Gavaskar said on Star Sports:

"I think he is playing a bit too aggressively in Test cricket. There is a slight difference when you play Test cricket vs T20I and ODI cricket. The difference is in the ball. The red ball moves a little more than the white ball in the air and off the pitch as well. It bounces a little more too."

Gavaskar added:

"He should keep that in mind. Shubman Gill started off his career so well and we praised his shots. We can only hope that he gets back into his form. Hope he trains harder and does well in the future"

Shubman has scored 2, 26, and 36 in three innings so far in the ongoing two-match Test series.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App