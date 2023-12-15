[WATCH] Virat Kohli spotted at Airport before leaving for South Africa ahead of 2-match Test series

Team India stalwart Virat Kohli was recently spotted at the airport, traveling to South Africa for the upcoming two-match Test series. He is not part of the T20I and ODI side on the tour.

Suryakumar Yadav-led Indian side drew the three-match T20I series 1-1 on Thursday night. KL Rahul will now lead a young ODI side in the three-match series against South Africa, which commences on December 17.

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, and a couple of others will link up with the Indian contingent in South Africa soon and prepare for the Test series. It will begin on Boxing Day in Centurion. The Test squad's players are set to travel to South Africa on Friday, and Kohli is also among them.

"I am sure he will want to have a big series here in South Africa"- Jacques Kallis on Virat Kohli ahead of Test series

Former South African all-rounder Jacques Kallis recently opined that Virat Kohli will be eager to have a big impact with the bat during the upcoming series.

The legendary player feels that India's chances of winning their maiden Test series in South Africa will rely heavily on Kohli's performances. Speaking to Star Sports, Kallis said:

"I am sure he will want to have a big series here in South Africa. He has been in good form. I think he will play a major role in helping India. If they are to win here, he will have to have a good series."

Kallis contiuned:

"He's a massive player, no matter where it is. Having played here quite a bit and had a fair amount of success. He'll be able to pass that knowledge on to the other guys, especially the younger guys and give them ideas on how to manage these conditions and then what to expect."

