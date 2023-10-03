[Watch] Virat Kohli spotted at Mumbai airport; set to join Team India ahead of their World Cup 2023 clash against Australia

Virat Kohli was seen at the Mumbai airport on Tuesday, October 3, likely on his way to join the Indian team in Thiruvananthapuram. According to reports from Cricbuzz, Kohli will be back with the squad late on Tuesday before the entire squad travels to Chennai on Wednesday for their World Cup opener against Australia on October 8.

Kohli had reportedly left the team from Guwahati, the venue for their first warm-up game against England, and had returned to Mumbai citing a personal emergency. However, he is now set to be back with the team to play a massive role in their bid to lift the World Cup.

Here's a video of Kohli at Mumbai airport walking towards departure:

Want Indian team to carry Virat Kohli on shoulders: Virender Sehwag

A 22-year-old Virat Kohli was one of the youngsters in the 2011 World Cup squad that carried the legendary Sachin Tendulkar on their shoulders after the Men in Blue won the showpiece event.

Speaking to Cricbuzz, 2011 World Cup winner Virender Sehwag hoped that if India won the tournament this year, he would like to see Kohli being carried around the ground during the victory lap. He said:

“Cheeku (Kohli) didn’t score a single century in the 2019 World Cup, this year I hope he scores many hundreds and ends up as the leading run-scorer in the tournament. Then, I want him to be carried on the shoulders and get a round of the ground."

Arguably the greatest ODI batter of his generation, Kohli's form could directly impact India's fate in the World Cup.

India's World Cup Squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan (wk), Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami.