[Watch] "Weekend Ready" - Yuvraj Singh shares clips of new hairdo

Former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh recently shared a clip of him getting a new hairdo on Thursday (March 10).

The World Cup winner is known for his flamboyance and setting standards with his fashion. On Thursday, Yuvraj took his fashion to a new level, getting a complete makeover of his hair ahead of the weekend.

Sharing a short clip on Instagram, Yuvraj Singh wrote:

"Weekend Ready😎🤟. Are you 👉."

In the video, Yuvraj can be seen wearing a red t-shirt and sunglasses while looking in the mirror to flaunt his hairstyle.

The 40-year-old former cricketer was last in action during the Road Safety World Cup in 2021. Yuvraj Singh has called time on his professional career that spanned almost two decades in 2019.

He represented India in 40 Tests, 304 ODIs and 58 T20Is in which he established himself as the best Indian all-rounder. The cricketer from Punjab also played a decisive role in the 2007 World T20 and 2011 World Cup title wins.

"Always keep the fire inside you burning" - Yuvraj Singh shares heartfelt note for Virat Kohli

Former Indian captain Virat Kohli and Yuvraj are known to share a special bond both on and off the field. They have played together for many years and it has only strengthened their love for each other.

The former all-rounder recently shared a heartwarming note for Kohli, calling him an inspiration for the coming generation. Yuvraj also gifted him a brand new pair of shoes. In an Instagram post, Yuvraj Singh wrote:

"I’m glad to have shared a bond with you as a teammate and more so a friend. Scoring runs, pulling people’s legs, cheating meals, jamming to Punjabi songs and winning cups, we’ve done it all together. Always keep the fire inside you burning. You’re a superstar. Here’s a special golden boot for you. Keep making the country proud!"

Virat Kohli also posted a heart-warming reply, which highlighted how much the gesture meant to him. He wrote:

"Yuvi Pa thank you for this wonderful gesture. Coming from someone who's seen my career unfold from day 1, it means a lot. Your life and your comeback from cancer was, is and will always be an inspiration for people in all walks of life, not just cricket."

The 33-year-old Kohli will next be in action during the pink-ball Test against Sri Lanka, which starts on March 12 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar