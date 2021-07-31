[Watch] West Indies batter Lendl Simmons interacts with Pakistan pacer who struck him on the neck in first T20I

West Indies batsman Lendl Simmons and young Pakistan pacer Mohammad Wasim Jr were seen interacting with each other in a video posted on Pakistan Cricket’s social media handle.

Mohammad Wasim Jr made his T20I debut in the first match of the series against West Indies in Bridgetown on July 28. In the second over of the innings, Mohammad Wasim Jr’s first in T20I cricket, Simmons was struck on the neck with a brutal bouncer.

A short ball on middle and off came in at a sharp pace and Simmons completely missed the bouncer while attempting a pull shot. He was hit on the right side of his neck and had to be taken off the field. Simmons retired hurt on 9.

On Saturday, the Twitter account of PCB shared a video of Simmons and Mohammad Wasim Jr meeting each other and having a short discussion. The young Pakistan bowler seemed nervous throughout as West Indies’ Simmons asked most of the questions, including which PSL team Mohammad Wasim Jr plays for.

“Mohammad Wasim 🤝 Jnr Lendl Simmons. Wasim hit him on the head in the first over of his T20I career”

The first T20I of the West Indies-Pakistan series had to be called off after nine overs due to rain. West Indies had reached 85 for 5 batting first when the game was abandoned. Hasan Ali was Pakistan’s most impressive bowler with 2 for 11 in two overs.

West Indies include Romario Shepherd for 2nd T20I against Pakistan

West Indies have named all-rounder Romario Shepherd in the 13-member match-day squad for the second T20I of the four-match series against Pakistan. Shepherd was not in the original 18-member T20I squad but has been drafted in following injury issues in the team. Simmons has not been named in the main squad for the second T20I but is among the travelling reserves.

The second T20I of the series will be played on Saturday followed by the third on Sunday. The final match of the series will be held on August 3. All three remaining matches of the T20I series between West Indies and Pakistan will be played at the Guyana National Stadium.

Fully vaccinated fans will be allowed to attend the match. The T20I series is a build-up to the T20 World Cup, which will be played in the United Arab Emirates and Oman from October 17 to November 14.

West Indies squad for 2nd T20I: Kieron Pollard (Captain), Nicholas Pooran (Vice Captain), Dwayne Bravo, Andre Fletcher, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Evin Lewis, Romario Shepherd, Kevin Sinclair, Oshane Thomas, Hayden Walsh Jr.

Travelling reserves: Fabian Allen, Sheldon Cottrell, Fidel Edwards, Obed McCoy, Andre Russell, Lendl Simmons

