[Watch] " What are you doing Batie?!" - Hilarious exchange between Bates & Wellington as WBBL final is paused due to sunlight

The second innings of the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) final 2022 between the Adelaide Strikers Women (ADSW) and Sydney Sixers Women (SYSW) got off to a pretty anti-climatic start on Saturday.

Before the SYSW openers could face the first ball, the play was stopped for a few minutes due to sunlight falling on the pitch. Veteran opener Suzie Bates had some issues sighting the ball as the sun rays seemed to get right into her eyes.

However, Amanda Wellington couldn't believe the reason given by Bates, and her conversation with the Kiwi veteran was audible as the former was mic'd up. Here's what Wellington said to Bates:

"What are you doing Batie?! Come on! It's cricket! I don't understand why we are waiting."

To this, Bates replied in a pretty humorous way:

"I'm old. I need to be able to see (smiles)."

Wellington then went to the middle to gauge the sunlight that was troubling the batters. She had a friendly banter with Bates, asking her:

"It's sunny. You can have them. But what are you going to do? (Laughs)"

Here's the video:

7Cricket @7Cricket



Roving reporter Amanda-Jane Wellington on the ground getting all the latest updates for us The game has been temporarily paused for ... sunlight in an awkward position crossing the pitchRoving reporter Amanda-Jane Wellington on the ground getting all the latest updates for us #WBBL08 The game has been temporarily paused for ... sunlight in an awkward position crossing the pitch ☀️Roving reporter Amanda-Jane Wellington on the ground getting all the latest updates for us #WBBL08 https://t.co/A0DZr3E6BO

ADSW in control of WBBL Final

ADSW set a target of 148, which seemed to be a tricky one for SYSW unless they got off to a solid start. However, that wasn't to be as Alyssa Healy departed for just one run off the bowling of Darcie Brown.

Deandra Dottin, who had already scored a brilliant half-century, chipped in with the ball as well, having picked up a couple of wickets at the time of writing. At the end of the 12th over, SYSW have scored just 59 runs at the expense of four wickets.

cricket.com.au @cricketcomau



@CommBank #PlayOfTheDay Two huge wickets in a maiden over!! Deandra Dottin is having a stellar game in the #WBBL08 Final! Two huge wickets in a maiden over!! Deandra Dottin is having a stellar game in the #WBBL08 Final!@CommBank #PlayOfTheDay https://t.co/rcML3Ycrov

With the required run rate already above 10 runs per over, ADSW will believe that they are in control of the WBBL final and will look to apply the pressure, making it difficult for SYSW to score boundaries freely.

It will require a herculean effort from the chasing team to win the WBBL final from this position.

Poll : 0 votes