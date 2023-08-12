[Watch] When KL Rahul hit 129 on a green Day 1 pitch at Lord's against England 

Saturday, August 12, marks the second anniversary of one of the renowned knocks of KL Rahul in Test cricket. His match-winning 129 against James Anderson, Mark Wood, and co on a Day 1 track at Lord's in London came in 2021 on the same day.

It was the second Test of the four-match away series against England in 2021. India narrowly missed out on a win in the first match after rain washed out the final day's play and forced a draw.

The visiting team batted first in the second Test at Lord's on a greenish surface. Openers Rohit Sharma (83) and KL Rahul batted watchfully and gave a good start to India with a wonderful 126-run partnership in 43.4 overs. Rohit and Rahul applied themselves and showed great discipline in leaving the balls outside off-stump. The strategy did frustrate the bowlers, and when they tried to bowl closer to the batters, the duo cashed in by milking runs.

KL Rahul (129) played more defensively than Rohit and did not give any chances to the English bowlers. He notched up a fluent century in 212 balls and ended the day unbeaten. The stylish batter added a couple of runs on the next day before departing in Ollie Robison's bowling. Rahul's 250-ball knock comprised 12 fours and a solitary six.

You can watch Rahul's magnificent knock in the video below:

Mohammed Siraj starred in the bowling department to complement KL Rahul's batting efforts

On the back of KL Rahul's century, India managed to score 361 runs in their first innings. England captain Joe Root led his side from the front in response with an amazing 180-run knock to help them to 391. Mohammed Siraj scalped four wickets, while his senior teammate Ishant Sharma picked up three wickets for the visitors.

India then made 298/8 in the third innings before declaring on the final day of the Test. Mohammed Siraj (4/32), Jasprit Bumrah (3/33), and Ishant Sharma (2/13) bowled wonderfully and bundled out England meekly for 120 to help India win the match by 151 runs.