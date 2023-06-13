[Watch] When Wasim Akram hit the first-ever six in T20 cricket history 20 years ago

Former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram hit the first-ever six to be streamed live on TV in the history of T20 cricket on June 13, 2003, i.e., 20 years ago today.

The left-hander smashed the maximum at the deep mid-wicket while playing for Hampshire against Sussex. Interestingly, the southpaw was sent to bat at No. 3 in the contest. He, however, could only manage 10 runs off eight balls before being caught by Chris Adams off Jason Lewry.

Watch the video below:

Akram then scalped a couple of wickets as Hampshire successfully defended 153. They beat Sussex by five runs in a last-over thriller.

The Pakistani speedster finished the tournament with eight scalps in five T20s at an economy rate of 6.36. Hampshire, though, finished the season as last in the group stage.

Interestingly, it was one of the only five T20s that Akram played in his career. This came weeks after his international retirement in May 2003.

Wasim Akram reveals the shocking reason behind his retirement

Wasim Akram recently revealed the shocking reason behind his retirement from international cricket. The 57-year-old said that he was disappointed for being constantly dropped from the team.

He told Sportskeeda:

"I retired (from international cricket) because I was fed up at being dropped from the team. The chairman at that time did not like me."

He continued:

"Two years before my international retirement, I was asked to hang up my boots from Test cricket. I played ODIs for two years. Then, we came back from the 2003 World Cup. I was 37 and was bowling okay. I could have played on for another year, but I am glad I left."

Akram finished his international career with 414 wickets in 104 Tests. The left-arm seamer also contributed 2898 runs with the bat. In ODIs, he scalped 502 wickets and amassed 3717 runs in 356 ODIs.

The veteran holds the record for the most wickets by a pacer in 50-over cricket. He is only behind Sri Lanka spinner Muttiah Muralitharan in the list of most wicket-takers in the format.

Wasim Akram's biggest achievement was winning the 1992 ODI World Cup, where he emerged as the leading wicket-taker for Imran Khan-led Pakistan (18 wickets in 10 games).

