[WATCH] Worcestershire skipper Brett D'Oliveira's spectacular run out against Essex in the 2024 County Championship

Worcestershire skipper Brett D'Oliveira affected a spectacular run out to dismiss Essex opener Robin Das on the fourth day of the fixture between the two sides in the 2024 County Championship Division One on Sunday, September 1, at the County Ground in Chelmsford. The incident occurred on the fourth ball of the 21st over bowled by Logan van Beek during Essex's second innings.

Jordan Cox, who was on strike, hit the ball straight towards the silly mid-on fielder D'Oliveira. Despite dropping the catch, D'Oliveira's diving effort hit the stumps at the non-striker's end, thereby dismissing Robin Das, who was outside his crease. Thus, Robin Das had to return to the pavilion after having scored 32 runs off 67 deliveries.

Here's the video of that spectacular run-out:

A 43-run victory for Worcestershire against Essex

Earlier, Worcestershire captain Brett D'Oliveira won the toss and opted to bat first in Match No. 51 of the 2024 County Championship Division One. He produced a captain's knock, amassing 68 runs. Tom Taylor's unbeaten knock of 62* and useful contributions from Ethan Brookes and Amar Virdi helped them post 266 runs in their first innings. In reply, Essex scored 404 runs powered by wicketkeeper batter Michael Pepper's century and half-centuries from captain Tom Westley and Shane Snater.

This gave Essex a valuable first-innings lead of 138 runs. Trailing behind, Worcestershire had to produce a good display of batting in their second innings. While skipper D'Oliveira once again delivered with the willow by scoring a half-century, Jake Libby and Adam Hose also scored half centuries.

Eventually, they got bowled out for 321 runs, which set up a target of 184 runs for Essex. D'Oliveira's men restricted Essex to 140 runs and went on to clinch the game by a margin of 43 runs. Next up, they will be facing Warwickshire at the New Road in Worcester from Monday, September 9.

