Watch: Shoaib Akhtar brutally trolls PSL's new theme song

Shoaib Akhtar is clearly not a fan of the Pakistan Super League's latest theme song, which was released recently. The former fast bowler took to social media to brutally troll the song by saying that his kids are not talking to him after listening to it.

The PSL is set to start on February 20th, with defending champions Karachi Kings taking on Quetta Gladiators in the first game of the season. A theme song for the new season was launched called "Groove Mera", which featured the likes of Naseebo Lal, Aima Baig, and Young Stunners. However, Shoaib Akhtar was unhappy with the composition.

Really disappointed by the anthem this year. Is this how you're taking PSL brand up? Going down every year. Kon banata hai yeh.



Full review: https://t.co/WozlCcSSrg#psl6anthem #PSL6 pic.twitter.com/zfcQrNvruu — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) February 10, 2021

Akhtar said on his Youtube channel:

"Such pathetic composition, such a pathetic song. Who made this? Who is the person from the PCB who came up with this idea? Don't the makers have shame while making this song? You have scared my kids. My kids have not been talking to me for the past three days. And it's because of you. I'm very angry with you guys, and I'm going to file a case against you."

No team in the history of the PSL have managed to defend their title in its five seasons.

In an encouraging update, the Pakistan Cricket Board have allowed stadiums to be filled to 20% of its capacity for the upcoming edition of the PSL.

Shoaib Akhtar takes a dig at Mohammad Wasim

Yar tum log ruktay nahi ho Thug Life bananay se 😎 https://t.co/jfxcQJZDwY — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) February 10, 2021

Shoaib Akhtar also went on to take a dig at Mohammad Wasim, the current chairman of Pakistan's selection committee. The former pacer sarcastically said:

Advertisement

"You guys (the makers) exploited Mohammad Wasim by hiding his clothes and giving it to the rappers. He is doing alright as a chief selector, and you guys took his clothes and gave them to the rappers. There's a limit. Have some shame. You guys have done such pathetic work, and I will seriously sue PCB."

Shoaib Akhtar is known for making such blunt comments ever since his retirement. The fans seem to be divided on the 'Groove Mera' song.

Here is the official video of the song. Shoot off in the comments section on whether you agree with Akhtar's criticism or not.