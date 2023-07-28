[Watch] Yusuf Pathan turns back the clock, smashes 25 runs off Mohammad Amir's over as Joburg Buffaloes enter Zimbabwe-Afro T10 final

Yusuf Pathan starred with the bat for Joburg Buffaloes against Durban Qalandars in Qualifier 1 of the ongoing Zimbabwe-Afro T10 league in Harare on Friday, July 28.

Chasing 142, Pathan smashed an unbeaten 80 runs off just 26 balls at a stunning strike rate of 307.69, including nine sixes and four boundaries. With his exploits, the right-handed batter also powered his team into the tournament final.

Joburg Buffaloes will now play the winner of Qualifier 2 - Harare Hurricanes vs Durban Qalandars - on July 29.

Pathan was batting on 19 off 12 balls before he went all guns blazing in the last three overs. The 40-year-old smashed seven sixes and four boundaries to take his team past the finishing line, including 25 runs in the eighth over off Mohammad Amir.

Watch Yusuf Pathan’s carnage below:

Pathan has, so far, amassed 187 runs in eight games at a strike rate of 207.77 in the T10 tournament. In the match, Durban Qalandars scored 140/4 in 10 overs after being asked to bat. Andre Fletcher top scored with 39 off 14 balls, while Asif Ali and Nick Welch chipped in 32* (12) and 24* (9).

For Buffaloes, Noor Ahmed scalped two wickets, while Blessing Muzarabani and Victory Nyauchi scalped one wicket apiece.

Yusuf Pathan holds the record for the fastest IPL ton

Yusuf Pathan is the fastest Indian to hit a century in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He smashed a 37-ball century while playing for Rajasthan Royals against Mumbai Indians in 2010. He scored 100 off 37 balls, including eight sixes and nine fours at a strike rate of 270.

Mayank Agarwal is the second-fastest Indian to hit an IPL ton (45 balls).

Pathan has played 174 games in the IPL, scoring 3204 runs and scalping 42 wickets. He won the title thrice (with RR in 2008 and Kolkata Knight Riders in 2012 and 2014).

He was also part of India’s 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 ODI World Cup-winning teams. The 40-year-old represented the Men in Blue in 57 ODI and 22 T20Is.