Watch: Yuvraj Singh smashes four sixes in a row in Road Safety World Series 2020-21

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh took fans back in time with his innings against the South Africa Legends in the Road Safety World Series 2020-21.

Yuvraj Singh, who came out to bat at number four, took his time to settle into the game. He didn't take any chances off the first nine balls that he faced and scored just 6 runs. However, in the 17th over, after the fall of Yusuf Pathan's wicket, he started getting into his zone with a couple of flashy boundaries.

In the following over, Yuvraj Singh absolutely dominated with the bat. The left-hander's elegant shots had fans drooling as he smashed four sixes in a row off Zander de Bruyn.

Yuvraj Singh hit the first six on the second ball of the over when he picked up a short ball quite early. The next ball was smoked down the ground while the fourth ball of the over was smashed over long-on. The fifth ball was easy pickings for Yuvraj Singh as he hit another boundary over long-on before defending the sixth ball of the over.

Yuvraj Singh continued his brilliance knock in the next two overs of the innings. He smashed two more sixes and finished with an unbeaten 52 off 22 balls as the India Legends got to 204/3 in their 20 overs.

Sachin Tendulkar lit up the venue before Yuvraj Singh

Before Yuvraj Singh attacked the South Africa Legends with the bat, it was Sachin Tendulkar who delighted the fans with his batting.

Although Sachin Tendulkar looked uncomfortable in the previous two matches, he was at his best on Saturday. During his knock of 60 from 37 balls, Sachin smashed 9 elegant boundaries and a six. It looked like he would go on to make a big score but Monde Zondeki got the better of him in the 13th over of the match.

Yusuf Pathan was another player who impressed with the bat. The Baroda cricketer got going right from ball one and raced his way to 23 off 10 balls before Zondeki dismissed him.