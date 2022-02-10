[Watch] Yuzvendra Chahal gets the Pushpa fever; imitates the hook step 

Team India leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal is quite a character on social media and is known for his quirky videos and funny exchanges with teammates.

On Thursday, the 31-year-old cricketer posted a video on Instagram where he imitated the hook step from the Pushpa movie, starring Allu Arjun. The video has gone viral ever since it landed on the internet and has already garnered over 2 lakh reactions. Yuzvendra Chahal captioned the video:

"Pushpaaaa."

Soon after Chahal posted the video, Aussie opener David Warner took a dig, calling him a 'copycat'.

Meanwhile, the Pushpa fever has gripped the entire cricket fraternity. A couple of players were seen doing the hook steps from the movie to celebrate their wickets in the Bangladesh Premier League.

Australian opener David Warner, who is known for his dance moves and impersonations of movie stars, also replicated the hook step from the famous movie. A couple of Indian cricketers, including Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja, have also jumped on the bandwagon.

He is still your premier spinner in white-ball cricket: Aakash Chopra on Yuzvendra Chahal

Chahal has been on a wicket-taking spree in the ongoing three-match ODI series against West Indies. He has already picked up five wickets, including a four-wicket haul in the 1st ODI.

The former cricketer-turned-commentator showered praise on the leg-spinner, labeling him as India's No.1 spinner in the limited-overs formats. Speaking on his YouTube channel, Chopra said:

“At white-ball level, 50-over cricket, 20-over cricket, he is still your primary spinner. He has picked up enough wickets and he had shown once again he bowls slow, there is some assistance in the surface. And if these are big boundaries and you can’t clear them that easily and he just spun a web around the West Indies batters.”

Chahal will hope to continue the good run as India look to inflict a whitewash against Kieron Pollard & Co. when they lock horns in the final ODI on Friday at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar