[Watch] Zakir Hasan pulls off a spectacular catch to dismiss Abdullah Shafique in the PAK vs BAN 1st Test

Bangladesh's Zakir Hasan took a brilliant catch to dismiss Abdullah Shafique to hand Pakistan an early blow in the opening Test of the two-match series on Wednesday, August 21, at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. Following a delay due to a wet outfield, Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto won the toss and chose to bowl.

The dismissal occurred on the third ball of the fourth over. Bangladesh pacer Hasan Mahmud delivered an outswinger outside off-stump. Shafique attempted a drive shot but only managed to get a thick outside edge, which Zakir Hasan expertly caught mid-air at fifth slip, providing Bangladesh with an early breakthrough.

Here’s the video of the dismissal:

Expand Tweet

Trending

Abdullah Shafique didn’t have a great outing in the first innings, as the right-handed batter managed to score only two runs off 14 balls. His wicket left Pakistan at 3/1 after 3.3 overs.

Bangladesh bowlers are on fire as Pakistan loses three quick wickets

Bangladesh bowlers didn’t disappoint their captain, as Hasan Mahmud provided an early breakthrough by dismissing Abdullah Shafique after they chose to bowl first.

A couple of overs later, the hosts lost their captain, Shan Masood, for six off 11 balls. The left-handed batter was dismissed by Shoriful Islam. The left-arm pacer was again in action when he removed former Pakistan Test captain Babar Azam for a two-ball duck, leaving Pakistan reeling at 16/3 after 8.2 overs.

At the time of writing, Pakistan was 23/3 after nine overs, with vice-captain Saud Shakeel and Saim Ayub at the crease for the hosts.

Playing XI of both teams:

Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Saim Ayub, Shan Masood (c), Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Agha Salman, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Khurram Shahzad, and Mohammad Ali.

Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Shadman Islam, Zakir Hasan, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Das (wk), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud, and Nahid Rana.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️