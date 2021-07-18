Watch: Zimbabwe's Brendan Taylor gets out in the most unfortunate way possible

Zimbabwe skipper Brendan Taylor made headlines for the wrong reasons during his team's second ODI against Bangladesh on Sunday, July 18. On the second delivery of the 25th over, Taylor missed the ball while attempting a ramp shot, after which he exaggerated his follow-through. As he casually swung his bat, it came in contact with the stumps to dislodge the bails.

The onfield umpires adjudged him out after deliberating on the matter. Brendan Taylor had to make a long walk to the pavilion after the bizarre dismissal.

You can watch the unusual dismissal below:

Before getting dismissed in the most unfortunate way possible, Brendan Taylor (46 in 57 balls) looked set for a big knock. The Zimbabwe captain played a responsible innings and was trying to take his team to a respectable score after the home side lost three wickets before reaching 100. But the enterprising inning was cut short in the 25th over, leaving Zimbabwe in trouble.

Zimbabwe eventually managed to reach 240/9 in 50 overs due to substantial contributions from Wessley Madhevere (50), Dion Myers (34), and Sikandar Raza (30) in the lower middle-order. Shoriful Islam (4/46) was the star performer for the visitors in the first innings.

Match details - Zimbabwe vs. Bangladesh 2nd ODI

Zimbabwe Squad: Wesley Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Brendan Taylor(c), Dion Myers, Regis Chakabva(w), Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Blessing Muzarabani, Tendai Chatara, Richard Ngarava, Timycen Maruma, Wellington Masakadza, Sikandar Raza, Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Donald Tiripano, Milton Shumba

Zimbabwe playing XI - Tadiwanashe Marumani, Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Regis Chakabva(w), Brendan Taylor(c), Dion Myers, Sikandar Raza, Wesley Madhevere, Luke Jongwe, Tendai Chatara, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava

Bangladesh Squad: Tamim Iqbal(c), Liton Das(w), Shakib Al Hasan, Mohammad Mithun, Mosaddek Hossain, Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Rubel Hossain, Taijul Islam, Nurul Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Mohammad Naim

Bangladesh playing XI - Tamim Iqbal (c), Liton Das (w), Shakib Al Hasan, Mohammad Mithun, Mosaddek Hossain, Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam

Toss - Zimbabwe won and elected to bat first

Bangladesh restrict Zimbabwe to 240/9 👀



Shoriful Islam finished with impressive figures of 4/46.



Can the visitors chase it down?



📺 Watch #ZIMvBAN LIVE and FREE on https://t.co/CPDKNx77KV in select regions!

🗒️ https://t.co/66rj2R0zE5 pic.twitter.com/ous1hJgd77 — ICC (@ICC) July 18, 2021

Edited by Parimal Dagdee