"Watching batters jump like monkeys was heartening to see" - Shoaib Akhtar on why he bowled many bouncers

Shoaib Akhtar was not only one of the most impactful bowlers Pakistan produced but also one of the most terrifying the world has ever seen. Akhtar was too hot to handle when he was at his peak and remains one of the fastest bowlers in cricketing history.

The speedster was also known for bowling the most accurate bouncers in the game. Akhtar injured many batters with uncomfortable short-pitched deliveries and bouncers throughout his career.

In a chat with former Indian cricketer and his good friend Mohammad Kaif on Sportskeeda, Akhtar explained why he loved bowling bouncers to batters so much. He said:

"I bowled bouncers because watching batters jump like monkeys was heartening to see. Not going to lie, I wanted to hit batters on the head as I had the pace. This is the perk of being a fast bowler, it simply has to happen."

"Whenever the batter sees himself in the mirror, he should remember me" - Shoaib Akhtar

Shoaib Akhtar believes bowling bouncers should consistently be in the blood of speedsters like him. He wanted to have a psychological edge over the batter by wanting them to fear him. This mentality is what made him a serial wicket-taker.

On this, Akhtar stated:

"The adrenaline rush is there, the hair is flying, the heartbeat is 185+, you would surely not bowl fuller. It should hit on the body, aalu dikhe jism pe (swelling should be seen on the body). Whenever the batter sees himself in the mirror, he should remember me. This is true love."

Akhtar played 224 international games and picked up a staggering 444 wickets. He didn't enjoy a long career due to injuries, but ensured he would be remembered as one of the greats of the game during his time on the field.

