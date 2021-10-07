WBBL 07: Full schedule announced for 2021 Women's Big Bash League

The seventh edition of the WBBL is upon us, and Cricket Australia have finally announced the full fixture list for the tournament. The Women's Big Bash League is set to get underway on Thursday, October 14. The Sydney Sixers will go up against the Melbourne Stars in what should be a cracking opening contest.

Here's the full WBBL 07 schedule:

Unfortunately, ongoing border closures mean that games will not take place in New South Wales and Victoria this season. WBBL 07 matches will take place in Tasmania, Launceston, Adelaide, Perth and Mackay.

"The WBBL is Australia's highest rated sporting league for women and the world's best cricket league for women," BBL general manager Alistair Dobson said. "We owe it to our players and loyal fans to deliver a full schedule, and today's announcement further strengthens this."

The regular season ends on Sunday, November 21 and will be followed by a new playoffs system. As part of the new system, the team that finishes first in the group stage will automatically qualify for the final.

The 2021 WBBL final is set to take place on Saturday, November 27. Sydney Thunder are the defending WBBL champions.

Several big names in women's cricket set to take part in the 2021 WBBL

Jemimah Rodrigues is among the Indian stars who will be in action at the WBBL

The WBBL have also announced that all 59 games of this year's tournament will be broadcast live on Australian television. This is no doubt great news for all fans of the WBBL, especially those who will not be able to watch the matches live.

Also Read

This year's WBBL will also feature a number of top Indian cricketers, who are already in Australia competing in a multi-format series. It will be exciting to see them in action in one of the world's most competitive T20 tournaments.

Several big names from South Africa, New Zealand, England, Sri Lanka and Australia will also take part in the WBBL 07. This season promises to be one of the best yet.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava