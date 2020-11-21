WBBL 2020: Women’s Big Bash League live streaming details

We are into the penultimate matchday of WBBL 2020, with three semi-final spots still up for grabs and 3 of the top 5 teams level on points. While the league stage will conclude on Sunday (November 22), the semis will be played on November 25 and 26 with the final scheduled for next Saturday (November 28).

The Melbourne Stars have already made the top 4 with 8 wins under their belt, and it will be a five-horse race between the Brisbane Heat, the Sydney Thunder, the Perth Scorchers, the Sydney Sixers and the Adelaide Strikers for the remaining spots.

Where and how to watch WBBL 2020?

Cricket lovers all over the world can catch the action live on the following telecasts:

India: Sony Six, Sony Six HD

Australia: Seven Network, Fox Sports

United Kingdom: BT Sport

United States of America: Willow TV

South Africa: SuperSport

Canada: ATN Cricket Plus, CBN

New Zealand: Sky Sport NZ

MENA (Middle east/North Africa) countries: BeIN

Caribbean: FlowSports

Live streaming platforms: SonyLiv, Cricket Australia, Kayo Sports, Foxtel Now

Remaining fixtures of WBBL 2020

November 21, Saturday: Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Renegades – North Sydney Oval, Sydney – 1:35 PM

November 22, Sunday: Sydney Thunder vs Hobart Hurricanes – Drummoyne Oval, Sydney – 4:00 AM

November 22, Sunday: Perth Scorchers vs Adelaide Strikers – North Sydney Oval, Sydney – 4:50 AM

November 22, Sunday: Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers – North Sydney Oval, Sydney – 8:15 AM

November 22, Sunday: Melbourne Renegades vs Brisbane Heat – Drummoyne Oval, Sydney – 9:00 AM

November 25, Wednesday: 1st semi-final – North Sydney Oval, Sydney – 1:40 PM

November 26, Thursday: 2nd semi-final – North Sydney Oval, Sydney – 1:40 PM

November 28, Saturday: WBBL 2020 Final – North Sydney Oval, Sydney – 1:40 PM