WBBL 2021-21: “Radha has been dancing around in the change room to Indian music” - Alyssa Healy

Sydney Sixers’ wicketkeeper-batter Alyssa Healy has shared some interesting insights on Indian players Shafali Verma and Radha Yadav. The duo has been added to the team for this season's Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL).

Healy was named the Player for the Match for her 27-ball 57 in Sydney Sixers’ six-wicket triumph over Melbourne Stars in the WBBL 2021-22 opener in Hobart on Thursday. Set to chase 100 in a game reduced to 11 overs per side due to rain, Sydney Sixers romped home with four deliveries to spare.

Speaking to 7 Cricket after the match, Healy said that the introduction of youngsters like Verma (17) and Yadav (21) has brought in additional energy to the Sixers camp. The 31-year-old said:

“The young kids have added so much already to our group. On the sidelines, everyone erupted at every boundary, every single and two. We love the energy that they bring. Shafali and Radha Yadav have come into the squad, and have fitted in nicely.”

Healy added that Yadav has been so comfortable that she is already grooving in the change room. The star cricketer revealed:

“Radha has been dancing around in the change room to Indian music, which has been really cool. It has been great to see them come in and embrace the culture. We have welcomed them with open arms, and it has been great so far.”

Healy opened the batting with Shafali Verma on Thursday, but the partnership did not last long, as the latter was cleaned up for eight. The Sixers batter, though, has backed the Indian youngster to come good. On the experience of opening with the talented Verma, Healy said:

“Someone bowled one really full to her, and I flinched at the non-striker’s end; she swung so hard at it. Funnily enough, I said just get ones, get off strike, and I’ll do the rest. And then she went too big, and she got out. We’ll work on that communication, but it’s good fun. She’ll come good for us. I am looking forward to seeing her.”

While Verma failed with the bat, she contributed in the field, running out Annabel Sutherland for 14 with a direct hit.

“Was looking forward to coming to the Big Bash” - Alyssa Healy

Alyssa Healy during the Women's Big Bash League game between Sydney Sixers and Melbourne Stars. Pic: Getty Images

While Healy looked in fine form for the Sixers on Thursday, she did not have a great run in the preceding T20I series against India and the one-off Test. Talking about the same, Healy pointed out that luck did not go her way in a few games. The Sixers batter observed:

“In T20 cricket, you just need some luck. Getting run out in that last ODI off the bowler’s hand and then getting a peach in a T20 match and a peach in the Test match too. That’s just the way that the cookie crumbles. I was looking forward to coming to the Big Bash, playing with some freedom, and enjoying myself.”

The Sixers will take on Hobart Hurricanes on October 17 in Hobart in their second match of WBBL 2021-21.

