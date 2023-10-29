WBBL 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Adelaide Strikers vs Brisbane Heat, Match 16

Adelaide Strikers took on Brisbane Heat in the 16th match of Women’s Big Bash League 2023 on Sunday, October 29, at the Karen Rolton Oval in Adelaide. The Adelaide Strikers won this game by a significant margin of 59 runs.

The Brisbane Heat have won four out of five games so far and are in first place. They have a net run rate of +0.191. Adelaide Strikers have moved to second place after this win and have a net run rate of +1.383.

The Sydney Thunder are the only undefeated team in the tournament so far. They have won both of their matches and are in third place, with a net run rate of +1.718.

The Perth Scorchers and Melbourne Stars have won two games each and are in the next two places. Scorchers have a net run rate of +0.711, while Stars have a net run rate of -1.556.

The Melbourne Renegades, Sydney Sixers, and Hobart Hurricanes have won just one game so far. Renegades have a net run rate of +0.575 and are in sixth place.

Sixers are in seventh place with a net run rate of -0.592. Hurricanes are in last place with a net run rate of -2.203.

Bridget Patterson's heroics propel Strikers to victory over Heat

The Strikers lost three early wickets and struggled at the start of their innings. Bridget Patterson and Madeline Penna added 100 runs for the fourth wicket and helped the team come out of a troubling start.

They finished with 148 runs for the loss of four wickets in 20 overs. Patterson scored 70 runs off 53 deliveries. Nicola Hancock and Jess Jonassen picked up two wickets each for the Heat.

The Heat lost their first wicket on the second delivery of their innings for a duck. None of the batters could do much against the bowling lineup of the Strikers.

Jess Jonassen was the highest scorer for the team, with 22 runs off 18 deliveries. The Heat were bundled out for just 89 runs and suffered their first loss of the season.

Megan Schutt and Amanda-Jade Wellington were the pick of the bowlers. They both picked up three wickets each for the Strikers.

Other bowlers, apart from Danielle Gibson and Georgia Adams, picked one wicket each. Patterson won the Player of the Match award for her impressive batting performance.