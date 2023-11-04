WBBL 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Brisbane Heat Women, Match 24

Sydney Thunder Women secured a comprehensive nine-wicket win against Melbourne Stars Women in the 23rd match of WBBL 2023. Meanwhile, Brisbane Heat Women claimed the pole position in the standings after defeating Hobart Hurricanes Women in the 24th match.

Moving into the details of the 23rd contest, Melbourne Stars Women won the toss and elected to bat first. However, nothing went their way despite winning the toss as they managed to accumulate a below-par total of 123/5 in 20 overs.

Annabel Sutherland emerged as the top-scorer for the Stars, amassing 42 runs off 39 balls, featuring four fours. Sophia Dunkley, who was demoted in the batting order, contributed with a 34-run knock off 35 balls. Medium pacer Hannah Darlington was the standout bowler for Thunder, bagging two wickets.

Sydney Thunder Women chased down the total in just 12.5 overs. They lost just one wicket during the process. Chamari Athapaththu was the wrecker-in-chief with the willow, smacking 69 runs off 40 balls, including 11 fours and two sixes.

Delving into the details of the 24th game, Hobart Hurricanes batted first and managed a total of 120/8 in 20 overs. Captain Elyse Villani top-scored with a 58-run unbeaten knock. However, other batters faltered badly. Charli Knott, Amelia Kerr, and Courtney Sippel bagged two wickets apiece for Heat.

In response, Brisbane Heat Women won the game inside 18 overs. Amelia Kerr, batting at no.3, played a 59-run knock off 43 balls, featuring 10 fours. Interestingly, she didn’t receive any good support from the other end. However, Heat sealed the deal with 16 balls to spare, keeping six wickets in hand.

On that note, let’s take a look at the Women’s Big Bash League 2023 standings.

Brisbane Heat strengthen pole position in the standings

Brisbane Heat Women are the new table toppers with five wins in six encounters, amassing 10 points. Sydney Thunder Women racked up a win over Melbourne Stars Women to secure the second rank with eight points.

Adelaide Strikers Women occupied the third spot with eight points, bagging four wins and suffering two defeats. Perth Scorchers Women registered four wins and lost two to make it to the fourth position.

Hobart Hurricanes Women settled with the fifth position, accumulating just six points from five matches. Melbourne Stars Women, Melbourne Renegades Women, and Sydney Sixers are occupying the bottom three spots respectively.