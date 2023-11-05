WBBL 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Perth Scorchers vs Adelaide Strikers, Match 26

Adelaide Strikers beat Perth Scorchers by six wickets in Match No. 26 of the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) on Sunday, November 5, at the WACA in Perth. With the win, the Strikers moved to the top of the table with 10 points and a net run rate of +1.163 thanks to wins in five out of seven matches in the tournament.

The Scorchers, on the other hand, are placed in the middle with eight points and a net run rate of +0.808, courtesy of wins in four out of seven games.

In the first match of the day, the Sydney Sixers beat the Melbourne Renegades by seven wickets at the same venue in Perth. The win meant that they moved to sixth in the table from being at the bottom.

The Renegades lost their sixth match and are at the bottom with two points and a net run rate of -0.389.

Adelaide Strikers beat Perth Scorchers in WBBL 2023 match

After opting to bat first, the Scorchers put up a decent score of 165 for the loss of seven wickets in 20 overs. Nat Sciver-Brunt was their standout batter, racking up 53 runs off 33 balls with six fours.

Amy Jones threw her bat around to score 33 runs off 20 balls with the help of three fours and a six. Sophie Devine and Maddy Darke scored 28 and 31, respectively.

Amanda-Jade Wellington was stupendous for the Strikers, finishing with impressive figures of 4-0-25-3. She got the wickets of Darke, Sciver-Brunt and Jones.

The Strikers chased down the target off the last ball. Katie Mack laid the platform with a knock of 71 off 52 balls with nine fours. With 12 runs needed off the last over, Danielle Gibson hit two fours and a six off Chloe Ainsworth to take her team home.