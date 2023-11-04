WBBL 2023 Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Hobart Hurricanes vs Brisbane Heat (Updated) ft. Grace Harris and Ash Gardner

Hobart Hurricanes faced Brisbane Heat in the 24th match of the Women’s Big Bash League 2023 on Saturday, November 4, at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart.

Heat won the toss and elected to bowl after which the Hurricanes scored 120 runs for the loss of eight wickets in 20 overs. Only three batters managed to make a double-digit score. Elyse Villani, the skipper of the Hurricanes, was the highest scorer for the team. She made 58 runs off 54 deliveries.

Charli Knott, Amelia Kerr, and Courtney Sippel took two wickets each for the Heat. Kerr was the most economical bowler for the team and gave away just 16 runs in four overs.

Brisbane Heat lost a few early wickets, but that didn’t trouble them. Amelia Kerr played a key role with the bat as well. She made 59 runs off 43 deliveries and helped the team reach 124 runs in 17.2 overs. This was Heat’s fifth win in the tournament.

Shabnim Ismail, Molly Strano, Heather Graham, and Hayley Silver-Holmes took one wicket each for the Hurricanes.

Women's Big Bash League 2023 Most Runs List

This season, Grace Harris has unquestionably been the standout performer, showcasing remarkable batting consistency. Over the course of six matches, she has accumulated a total of 258 runs. She boasts an impressive average of 51.60 and an extraordinary strike rate of 192.53. Her century in the tournament serves as a testament to her exceptional and outstanding form with the bat.

Chamari Athapaththu ranks second on the list of batters with the most runs. In five innings, she has accumulated 246 runs, maintaining an impressive average of 49.20 and a solid strike rate of 135.91. Notably, Athapaththu has recorded three half-centuries in the current season, underlining her consistent and valuable contribution with the bat.

Katie Mack has certainly been a standout performer with the bat for the Strikers this season. She has amassed 221 runs, showcasing an impressive average of 36.83 and a notable strike rate of 124.85 in six matches.

Women's Big Bash League 2023 Most Wickets List

Ashleigh Gardner has excelled as the leading wicket-taker in the tournament, capturing an impressive 12 wickets in just six games. She boasts an outstanding average of 14.25, coupled with an economy rate of 7.43 and a striking strike rate of 11.50.

Annabel Sutherland stands second on the list of top wicket-takers in the tournament. She has impressively claimed 11 wickets in seven matches. Sutherland maintains a notable average of 16.72, an economy rate of 7.77, and a fine strike rate of 12.90.

Lauren Cheatle has been quite effective in the tournament, securing 11 wickets in six matches. Her bowling performance is characterized by an average of 17.45, an economy rate of 8, and a strike rate of 13.09.