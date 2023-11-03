WBBL 2023 Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Stars (Updated) ft. Grace Harris and Annabel Sutherland

Hobart Hurricanes and Melbourne Stars clased in the 20th match of the Women’s Big Bash League 2023 on Thursday, November 2, at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart.

The Stars won the toss and elected to bat and made a poor start to their innings, losing first four wickets for just 46 runs in 9.3 overs. Meg Lanning and Sophia Dunkley added 75 runs for the fifth wicket and took the team’s total over the 100-run mark. Lanning scored her second half-century of the season and was dismissed after scoring 75 runs off 50 deliveries.

The Stars could post only 142 runs for the loss of eight wickets in 20 overs. Shabnim Ismail was the most successful bowler with three wickets for 34 runs in four overs, while Molly Strano and Maisy Gibson picked up two wickets each.

The Hurricanes had a similar start to their chase as they lost four wickets for 74 runs in 12 overs. Elyse Villani was the only positive for the Hurricanes in the top order. She made 41 runs off 36 deliveries, including five fours and a six.

Nicola Carey (41*) and Naomi Stalenberg (33*) had an unbeaten partnership of 69 runs for the fifth wicket and helped the Hurricanes cross the line. They chased down the target of 143 runs in 19.2 overs with six wickets in hand. Carey won the Player of the Match award.

Women's Big Bash League 2023 Most Runs List

The top-scorer, Grace Harris has slammed 257 runs in five matches at an average of 64.25 and a strike rate of 196.18. She is also the only centurion in the tournament.

Ellyse Perry is second on this list of batters with the most runs. She has made 189 runs in four innings at an average of 47.25 and a strike rate of 140. Perry has scored two half-centuries this season.

The veteran Sri Lankan batter, Chamari Athapaththu has been the best batter for the Sydney Thunder this season. She has made 177 runs in four matches at an average of 44.25 and a strike rate of 125.53.

Women's Big Bash League 2023 Most Wickets List

Updated list of wicket-takers in WBBL 2023

Annabel Sutherland is the leading wicket-taker in the tournament. She has taken 11 wickets in six games at an economy of 7.61.

Ashleigh Gardner is second on this list with 10 wickets in five games at an economy of 7.73. Gardner's fellow Australian, Megan Schutt marks her presence in the third position with nine scalps. Amy Louise Edgar has also taken nine wickets in five games.