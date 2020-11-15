Melbourne Renegades spinner Molly Strano created history on Sunday when she became the first bowler to claim 100 wickets in the Women’s Big Bash League.

Strano achieved the feat during the Renegades' match against Melbourne Stars at Sydney Showground Stadium. Strano claimed figures of 2 for 38 in her four overs, dismissing opener Elyse Villani and Alana King.

Jess Jonassen is the second-highest wicket-taker in WBBL with 85 wickets followed by Sarah Aley (84 wickets) and Marizanne Kapp (83 wickets). On Saturday, New Zealand all-rounder Sophie Devine became the first player to smash 100 sixes in the tournament.

Courtney Webb stars in Melbourne Renegades’ close win

In a thrilling encounter, Melbourne Renegades won the match in the one-over eliminator after both sides finished on 165 in their 20 overs.

Natalie Sciver bowled the Super Over for Melbourne Stars and conceded 16. In response, Sophie Molineux conceded only 12, standing up to Meg Lanning and Mignon du Preez to steal victory for the Melbourne Renegades.

Set to chase 166, Melbourne Renegades got off a disastrous start, losing Molineux, Lizelle Lee and Amy Satterthwaite cheaply to crumble to 40 for 3 in the sixth over.

However, a fourth-wicket partnership of 51 between Josephine Dooley and Courtney Webb brought Melbourne Renegades’ chase back on track. While Dooley was dismissed for 36 from 31, Webb remained unbeaten on 54 from 33 balls, with the aid of three fours and as many sixes.

Melbourne Stars though came back strongly towards the end of the match. They kept picking wickets at one end, and Webb was stranded at the other. Holly Ferling and Sophie Day picked up two wickets each while Sciver was economical with 1 for 21 in her four overs.

Earlier, Melbourne Stars skipper Meg Lanning and Mignon du Preez contributed 41 and 40 each, both off 29 balls, to lift their side to 165/8 in 20 overs.

Sciver (24) and King (27) chipped in towards the end as Melbourne Stars crossed 160. For Melbourne Renegades, Ella Hayward bagged four wickets while Makinley Blows clinched two wickets.